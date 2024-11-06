Hey, You Didn’t Show Up For Our Victory Party. Did Your Invite Get Lost in the Mail? Posted by Oppo on 6 November 2024, 5:00 pm Hunter showed up. (Which was weird.) . Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
When the trash on the chessboard get up and tell you where to go…go ask Kamala, I think she’ll know.
Of course Hunter showed up, somebody said the phrase “hookers and blow.”
Well, to be fair, those are two of our search terms on Google.
They look like root beers with lime sherbet. Holy crap duck.
Sorry, I was at a private party with the interns. Did I miss much?
Call me old fashioned, but I stayed home to drink my whiskey neat.