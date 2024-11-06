Tim Walz

Posted by on

Who? Who?

It’s some guy looking for a new gig. He wants to be a commenter on IMAO. Should we let him in?

13 Comments

  2. Yes. I would like to ask him if those were crocodile tears he and everyone else at Kams concession speech had.
    And why were there even more croc tears at Hillary’s concession and if there was some kind of racism going on?

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.