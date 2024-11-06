Tim Walz Posted by Oppo on 6 November 2024, 6:00 pm Who? Who? It’s some guy looking for a new gig. He wants to be a commenter on IMAO. Should we let him in? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He’s best suited to be a the commandant of a small town Stasi force. Keep him out.
Yes. I would like to ask him if those were crocodile tears he and everyone else at Kams concession speech had.
And why were there even more croc tears at Hillary’s concession and if there was some kind of racism going on?
I say send him through the interview process. Which I believe starts in the Fire Swamp.
… and ends in a Hooters costume.
NO! Unless his name is Musk.
He can Walz right out the same way he came in.
Invite him to dance with Emu, and see what develops…
If you allow him in, he’ll definitely be the ugliest intern. Probably the girliest, too, but still ugly.
Why, by everything holy would, we want him here?
Well he does have a big mouth, so there’s that.
You’re asking me if I like (f)maggots.
I’m sure we’ve all enjoyed laughing at him, but it wasn’t for his satirical wit.
Kimmy Jimmel:
Let me in I have a great video of me crying about the election.