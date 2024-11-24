I Don’t Like the Sound of These Here ‘National Bocialists’ Tracking My Car’s Every Movement Posted by Oppo on 23 November 2024, 8:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Tell me where it goes when I’m asleep.
Don’t worry Oppo, those aren’t National Bocialists tracking your car…it’s only the federal government. So there’s nothing to worry about…sleep tight.