"It Resounded Forth With Trump, and It Shall Never Call Retreat…" Posted by Oppo on 13 November 2024, 6:00 pm — "The Battle Hymn: Eff the Republic," by Democrats
Crank up the amplifier and rattle the windows!!
Imagine there’s no red wall
It’s easy if you cheat
No states declared yet
Ahead, sea of blue seats
Imagine all the people
Votin’ the right way
Ah
Imagine there’s no counties
All turned to red from blue
No need to drop fake ballots
No need for hacking, too
Imagine all the people
List’ning to Maddow
You
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
When AOC begins her run!
Promoting this comment, so Google picks it up.
I know where the grapes of wrath are stored that are in need of some trampling.
“Mine eyes have seen Diddy’s story . . . ”
— Martin Luther’s kink, Jr.