“It Resounded Forth With Trump, and It Shall Never Call Retreat…”

“The Battle Hymn: Eff the Republic,” by Democrats

  2. Imagine there’s no red wall
    It’s easy if you cheat
    No states declared yet
    Ahead, sea of blue seats
    Imagine all the people
    Votin’ the right way
    Ah
    Imagine there’s no counties
    All turned to red from blue
    No need to drop fake ballots
    No need for hacking, too
    Imagine all the people
    List’ning to Maddow
    You
    You may say I’m a dreamer
    But I’m not the only one
    I hope someday you’ll join us
    When AOC begins her run!

    2
