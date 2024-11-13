There’s Just Not Enough Political Wrangling and Insults These Days Posted by Oppo on 13 November 2024, 4:00 pm That’s my assessment. Also, we don’t get enough sugar, salt, fat, and processed foods in our diet. Work on it? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Unity is so dull.
“You’re such a perilously Progressive White Nationalist Nazi, you put me into a tizzy! You’re a dog-faced pony soldier loser, Orange Man Fat! Go back to the hole you crawled out of, Ratty McRatface!!!”
How’s that?
If a package of bacon isn’t resealable then it’s just one serving. That’s just the science fact of it. I didn’t make the rules.
I’ve honestly never checked if a package of bacon was resealable.
I know one party thet is going to find out that payback is a beyotch.
Moi?
Dang now I’ve got that song stuck in my head: “Where have all the cowboys gone”.