“Only Don’t Tell Me That Kamala Was Supported By Patriotic Americans Who Want Secure Borders. Because That Insults My Intelligence.”

      • “You know what? Let me say something about this,” Harris said amid the disruption at the Reno event.

        “We are here because we are fighting for a democracy,” the vice president fumed. “Fighting for a democracy.” [[ Democracy = winning the popular vote. — Oppo ]]

        “And understand the difference here, understand the difference here, moving forward, moving forward, understand the difference here,” Harris rambled.

        “What we are looking at is a difference in this election – let’s move forward and see where we are because on the issue, for example, freedom of choice …”

        Yup.

  2. So will listening to her concession speech:

    “Unburdened by statements I made during significance of the passage of time of my campaign en route to the scrap heap of history, viewed as a Venn diagram on a yellow school bus, and who doesn’t love those, this defeat was the fault of racists and misogynists. And Tim Walz too. In closing, I say Let’s Go Brandon for his dopey comments, and I don’t like the fake doctor either. Cackle cackle cackle.”

