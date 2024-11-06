“Only Don’t Tell Me That Kamala Was Supported By Patriotic Americans Who Want Secure Borders. Because That Insults My Intelligence.” Posted by Oppo on 6 November 2024, 2:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Most everything about Kamala’s campaign was an insult to everyone’s intelligence…
But far too many liked having their intelligence insulted.
“You know what? Let me say something about this,” Harris said amid the disruption at the Reno event.
“We are here because we are fighting for a democracy,” the vice president fumed. “Fighting for a democracy.” [[ Democracy = winning the popular vote. — Oppo ]]
“And understand the difference here, understand the difference here, moving forward, moving forward, understand the difference here,” Harris rambled.
“What we are looking at is a difference in this election – let’s move forward and see where we are because on the issue, for example, freedom of choice …”
Yup.
Ironically, it is impossible to insult Kamala’s intelligence.
So will listening to her concession speech:
“Unburdened by statements I made during significance of the passage of time of my campaign en route to the scrap heap of history, viewed as a Venn diagram on a yellow school bus, and who doesn’t love those, this defeat was the fault of racists and misogynists. And Tim Walz too. In closing, I say Let’s Go Brandon for his dopey comments, and I don’t like the fake doctor either. Cackle cackle cackle.”
Hillary is still bitterly bitching about her loss to Trump. Does that mean we will have to listen to Kamaltoe bitch for the next 8 years too?
The difference this time?
The Chinese money didn’t show up.
I think the Democrats cut off their usual cheating to let her lose. Clean slate for 2028.