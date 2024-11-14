Promoted Comment: Poll Is Dead

Courtesy of our very own Bob B — or his bot — on his (dare I point out?) very white piano:
Imagine there’s no red wall
It’s easy if you cheat
No states declared yet
Ahead, sea of blue seats
Imagine all the people
Votin’ the right way
Ah
Imagine there’s no counties
All turned to red from blue
No need to drop fake ballots
No need for hacking, too
Imagine all the people
List’ning to Maddow
You
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
When AOC begins her run!
