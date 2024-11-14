Promoted Comment: Poll Is Dead

Courtesy of our very own Bob B — or his bot — on his (dare I point out?) very white piano:

Imagine there’s no red wall

It’s easy if you cheat

No states declared yet

Ahead, sea of blue seats

Imagine all the people

Votin’ the right way

Ah

Imagine there’s no counties

All turned to red from blue

No need to drop fake ballots

No need for hacking, too

Imagine all the people

List’ning to Maddow

You

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

When AOC begins her run!

