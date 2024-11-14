Straight Line of the Day: Boeing’s Head of Quality for Commercial Airplanes Is Retiring. New Job: …

Boeing commercial airplanes quality chief to retire in December
American Journal of Transportation | 11/11/2024 | David Shepardson

Boeing’s head of quality for commercial airplanes, Elizabeth Lund, who has spearheaded the planemaker’s improvement plans, will retire in December, the company said on Monday.

A 33-year veteran of Boeing, Lund had been named in February to the new position of senior vice president of quality for its commercial planes, after the crisis sparked by the Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout of a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9.

Kamala’s speechwriter?

  8. Wearing a conspicuous golden parachute stuffed with gold coins and stock certificates, Ms. Lund was asked at her press conference for the reason behind her sudden, early retirement. She responded bluntly, “Mission accomplished! The company will now definitely fail!” She then stormed away from the podium and fell down the stage stairs, fracturing her neck on the railing. Later, while accompanying her to the hospital, her aid was heard to say, “I KNEW walking would be a problem after talking! I told her not to do it!”

    Ms. Lund will be replaced by Doug Ackerman, who has served as vice president of Supply Chain and Fabrication Quality. Mr Ackerman is reported to be recovering from lacerations to his feet after they got got caught in a rented wood chipper.

