Straight Line of the Day: Boeing’s Head of Quality for Commercial Airplanes Is Retiring. New Job: …

Boeing commercial airplanes quality chief to retire in December
American Journal of Transportation | 11/11/2024 | David Shepardson
Boeing’s head of quality for commercial airplanes, Elizabeth Lund, who has spearheaded the planemaker’s improvement plans, will retire in December, the company said on Monday.
A 33-year veteran of Boeing, Lund had been named in February to the new position of senior vice president of quality for its commercial planes, after the crisis sparked by the Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout of a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9.
Kamala’s speechwriter?
…taking charge of the EV Charger initiative…
… putting the Democratic Party back together…
Fetterman: “You’re just trolling me, right”?
Fetterman: “How come everyone got a day off on Monday for Fetterman’s Day?”
Transgender Humpster Dumpster
…Head Engineer of Reverse Engineering of crashed UFO’s at Area 51 but you didn’t hear it from me.
I hear she’s being tagged in as FJB’s new press secretary.
2 month gig! She couldn’t keep the administration aloft that long.
… retooling MSNBC…
… mmm … tool …
I’ve also heard rumors that the UAW has been head-hunting her.
… and Biden’s WWII uncle.
Fry cook at McDonald’s before Kamala fills that position.
Wearing a conspicuous golden parachute stuffed with gold coins and stock certificates, Ms. Lund was asked at her press conference for the reason behind her sudden, early retirement. She responded bluntly, “Mission accomplished! The company will now definitely fail!” She then stormed away from the podium and fell down the stage stairs, fracturing her neck on the railing. Later, while accompanying her to the hospital, her aid was heard to say, “I KNEW walking would be a problem after talking! I told her not to do it!”
Ms. Lund will be replaced by Doug Ackerman, who has served as vice president of Supply Chain and Fabrication Quality. Mr Ackerman is reported to be recovering from lacerations to his feet after they got got caught in a rented wood chipper.