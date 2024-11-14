Straight Line of the Day: Boeing’s Head of Quality for Commercial Airplanes Is Retiring. New Job: …

Boeing commercial airplanes quality chief to retire in December

American Journal of Transportation | 11/11/2024 | David Shepardson

Boeing’s head of quality for commercial airplanes, Elizabeth Lund, who has spearheaded the planemaker’s improvement plans, will retire in December, the company said on Monday.

A 33-year veteran of Boeing, Lund had been named in February to the new position of senior vice president of quality for its commercial planes, after the crisis sparked by the Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout of a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9.