Welcome to IMAO, Where Women Are Now Offering Bribes To Obtain Internships Posted by Oppo on 14 November 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Sorry Miss, we only accept Bitcoin…
I wouldn’t trust ’em. Several of the current interns haven’t paid their Visa bills in a long time.
Bribes? No one said anyting about bribes.
Now some quid pro quoing would not be out of line.
That would be to say it is in-line… quid pro queing?