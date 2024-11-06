Straight Line of the Day: IMAO Suggestions for Improving the Voting Process: … Posted by Oppo on 6 November 2024, 12:00 pm Albert O. Fischer Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… finding a better class of candidates…
… all future debates should be held at IMAO Headquarters, moderated by Mika…
… I want to see purple index fingers as proof of voting…
…permanent ink for those who voted correctly and bruised with a hammer for those who voted incorrectly.
Not just purple fingers, but purple tight sweaters.
Save that for the debate moderator…
“. . . . Oppo’s arousal of the purple, by the purple, and for the purple shall not vanish from this earth.”
Everyone has to justify their vote to the Yak after turning in a ballot.
Then to the Emu.
If sufficient reasons not given, on to the Cassowaries for adjudication and “curing” of ballot.
Last resort, to DamnCat for taunting and swatting off the shelf.
Repeal the 19th Amendment.
^ Swatting off the shelf:
https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEjelLGkRBxtxEeqV5AqNzeUzWOb6pGWiotSfO56Ei_7roPaHLxJ80OgLSwwPWBowTIPSJierU0fLksfSnYIUGVGHER9rPLO0atNJWVluU3ZqkuQi2H0u4FLz8I-B0unzYEnZeqKo7vE_8zTQkSQHngeIKwDT7mZfjvsR65PWQGYGjTfiMVtwYgIN3WffH1-/w640-h360/20.gif
Typical!
Ein Tag, ein Stimmzettel, eine Person.