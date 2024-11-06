Straight Line of the Day: IMAO Suggestions for Improving the Voting Process: …

Posted by on

Albert O. Fischer

12 Comments

  4. Everyone has to justify their vote to the Yak after turning in a ballot.

    Then to the Emu.

    If sufficient reasons not given, on to the Cassowaries for adjudication and “curing” of ballot.

    Last resort, to DamnCat for taunting and swatting off the shelf.

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.