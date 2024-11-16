Welcome to IMAO! Did Any of You Happen To Bring a Hose With You by any Chance? Posted by Oppo on 16 November 2024, 11:00 am Upper floor, center: Oppo with sound-cancelling headphones on, dancing to Zeppelin at maximum volume. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He’s gonna be lit!
;-p
Got it right here in my pocket.
“Get out! Get out! GET OUTTA THERE!”
Of course, you can’t hear that.
“Hey! Read my lips!” (pointing at lips)
(Begins moving lips)
“Your outside faucet is busted!”
That indoor/outdoor barbecue doesn’t seem to have been such a good idea…
Sorry, my wife is VERY particular about who is allowed access to my hose.