China To Help Mitigate Global Warming by Blocking Out Sun Over U.S. With Observation Drones

Fed spokeswoman: “We can’t track them at all, because they seem to be originating from — and disappearing behind — slightly sloped roofs. Wait. Am I allowed to say that?”
IMAO Exclusive: Isolated Amazon Tribe Shakes Spears at Surveillance Plane; DHS and Pentagon Sending Teams To Learn Their Advanced Techniques
“Snatch this pebble from my hand, Grasshopper, then chuck it at the closest one…”
Nothing to see here, it’s just swamp gas.
Pompoms are a dead giveaway. Never trust them. They’re only used by suspicious cheerleaders who all look alike and have blonde hair with pink flowers in them. I had a cheerleader for a girlfriend once She was a closet Liberal! Don’t get me started!
Photos or it didn’t happen.
It has multiple buzzers.
They’re talented, and obviously spent an impressive amount of time practicing.
They sure know how to move their girl-anatomy — but wouldn’t that discriminate against me if I wanted to join them in their cheers and locker room?
Well, you could always identify as black female in the locker room shower and convince the Big Kahuna (out front near the start) to let you join. She’ll either say ‘Yes’ – or alternately kick your tookus through a solid steel door.