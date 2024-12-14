Straight Line of the Day: What? What Are Ancient Bacteria Radioing Each Other?

Scientists Discover Radio-Like Communication in Ancient Bacteria
Scitech Daily | December 09, 2024 | University of Cambridge

Cyanobacteria use an AM radio-like mechanism to regulate their genes, with the cell division cycle acting as a “carrier wave” and their circadian clock modulating the pulse strength to integrate signals from these two rhythms. This discovery explains how cells coordinate these oscillatory processes and may have applications in biotechnology and synthetic biology.

Actually, this is a pretty darn cool discovery that may have a lot of implications.

