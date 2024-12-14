Welcome to IMAO! Heard There Was Going To Be an Unusually Close Approach of the Moon Posted by Oppo on 14 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Close enough to nuke it from orbit, just to be sure?
Tell Frnak to take steps.
“Jeez, guys! Couldn’t you get the Command and Control any closer? And where in hell are the countermeasures? You’re just asking for a Wild Weasel to drop a AGM-88 HARM on your ass!”