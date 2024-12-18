Dude; It’s a Parking Spot

80-year-old disabled veteran dies after violent fight over parking spot, Texas cops say

December 12, 2024 | Kate Linderman | The Charlotte Observer

A violent confrontation over a parking spot at the grocery store sent an 80-year-old disabled veteran to the hospital, Texas deputies and family members said.

On Dec. 7, the day after the fight, family members and deputies said Earl Hollins died of his injuries. He had been in a coma due to a severe head injury and was put on life support, his niece Elma Hollins Washington told KTRK.

“This devastating tragedy has shaken the very core of our own and extended family members,” Jay Cadmus, Hollins’ son-in-law, said in a Dec. 8 Facebook post.

Anthony Boyce, 57, attacked Hollins over a parking spot at Food Town in Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Video footage viewed by investigators showed no indication that a fight was about to break out, deputies told KPRC.

Witnesses told deputies the two were acquaintances because they frequented the store, KPRC reported.