I'm Setting Up a "Go DeFundMe" Page Posted by Oppo on 18 December 2024, 3:00 pm Let's face it: there have been times when I've been a pretty despicable human being. Let's de-fund me! And ten days before Christmas — that'll teach me. Frnak's been unable to find a way to cut my salary in half, though.
It’s like Jeopordy:
Me: I’ll take Household Chores for $200
Alex: Half of nothing.
Me: What did my kids do today?
Deplorable!
I’m taking my money out RIGHT NOW!
Frnak be damned.
Wait. Where is it? What do you mean, no Generally Accepted Accounting Principles? FRAUD!
Oh what would I give to have my salary “only” cut in half.
I’ve been holding out for Ohtani money, so this would be a definite step in the wrong direction…
All I have is the ‘Down Twinkles’ option on any/all of Oppo comments, so game on.
I’ll split the proceeds with you.