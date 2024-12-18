I’m Setting Up a “Go DeFundMe” Page

Posted by on

Let’s face it: there have been times when I’ve been a pretty despicable human being.

Let’s de-fund me!

And ten days before Christmas — that’ll teach me.

Frnak’s been unable to find a way to cut my salary in half, though.

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.