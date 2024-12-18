Straight Line of the Day: Getting a College Degree Doesn’t Guarantee a Good Job. What Does It Guarantee? Posted by Oppo on 18 December 2024, 12:00 pm Getting a college degree doesn’t guarantee a good job like it used toSherwood | 12/12/2024 | Hyunsoo Rim Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
A person doesn’t need a degree to come up with an ingenious marketing slogan like…IT’S WEINERSNITZEL WEDNESDAY!
Being the crooked kid of a crooked politician.
Another day older and deeper in debt…
You’ll feel morally superior to everyone and believe your opinions are gospel truth.
A Master’s in Bloviating
PhD of Hubris of the Humanities
Dean of the Ivory Tower of Effete Intellectual Snobs.
A thesis in The Nattering Nabobs Of Negativism
Hopeless, hysterical hypochondriacs of history.
Congratulations, you’re not a threat to our Democracy!
Between the preponderance of computers on every desk, or worse, fully online degrees, I would say it guarantees early onset carpal tunnel.
If your degree is in Medieval Plumbing or Basket Weaving or Gender Studies or Practical Laziness, after any semblance of a legitimate job search fails, you are guaranteed a good job at any government agency, especially the DMV or USPS. Promotions a-plenty if the evidence of your degree came from Diplomas-R-Us.
Hey, Medieval plumbing and basket weaving my become very useful knowledge after the coming apocolypse.
It’s hard to empty a chamber pot when you suffer from carpel tunnel.