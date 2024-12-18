Straight Line of the Day: Getting a College Degree Doesn’t Guarantee a Good Job. What Does It Guarantee?

Getting a college degree doesn’t guarantee a good job like it used to
Sherwood | 12/12/2024 | Hyunsoo Rim

9 Comments

  5. A Master’s in Bloviating

    PhD of Hubris of the Humanities

    Dean of the Ivory Tower of Effete Intellectual Snobs.

    A thesis in The Nattering Nabobs Of Negativism

    Hopeless, hysterical hypochondriacs of history.

    Congratulations, you’re not a threat to our Democracy!

  7. If your degree is in Medieval Plumbing or Basket Weaving or Gender Studies or Practical Laziness, after any semblance of a legitimate job search fails, you are guaranteed a good job at any government agency, especially the DMV or USPS. Promotions a-plenty if the evidence of your degree came from Diplomas-R-Us.

