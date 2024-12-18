Welcome to IMAO! I Can’t Explain This Complex Breakdown of IMAO Viewership To You, Because I’m Afraid of You Posted by Oppo on 18 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
33.9-28.9-14.9-22.4
50.3-23.8-8.8-17.1
Impressive.
(What the frak?)
A 4-tiered scale?
Lots – Somewhat – Occasionally – Hardly Ever
or the Biden interpretation?
Gas – Farts – Sharts – Call HAZMAT
That’s an old scale. Even a decade ago, they had over twelve times as many shades of gray to work with.
People act like they’re afraid of color.
I want to know how many people are smart enough to be afraid of me…I can work with that…
And I know who Bob-bee is afraid of.
Sure, whip out ‘ol bird brain to really live up to the hype. Nothing says not too smart but scary like a bird who can’t even count out a 7 second head start even if it uses all of its toes.
Don’t worry about me, I can get pretty far in 6.
via GIPHY
It won’t far enough Mr. Bob-bee Jr.