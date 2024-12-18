Bond Girlathon : Results for week 12/11/2024 : New matches for 12/18/2024

Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.