Bond Girlathon : Results for week 12/11/2024 : New matches for 12/18/2024

Almost Christmas! Can’t wait to open my presents! The hope is that there will be matches for you on Christmas but we may take a week off. Hasn’t been decided yet.
Results
|Caroline Munro
|No Preference
|Lois Chiles
|148
|0
|84
|Corinne Clery
|No Preference
|Olga Bisera
|157
|1
|38
Match 1
Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock)
|Contestant
|Recoord
|Total Score
|Emily Bolton
|1 – 0 – 0
|70 – 11 – 44
Actress: Emily Bolton Nationality: Aruban Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Carole Bouquet
|0 – 1 – 0
|81 – 1 – 129
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
Match 2
Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Leila Shenna
|0 – 1 – 0
|44 – 11 – 70
Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|1 – 0 – 0
|129 – 1 – 81
Actress: Lynn-Holly Johnson Nationality: American Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.