Get Your $297,143 Coal-Burner Taxpayer-Paid!

12 California agencies receive $135.2 million for new zero-emission vehicles
KTLA | December 13, 2024 | Iman Palm
Twelve California recipients have been awarded $135.2 million by the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase a combined total of 455 zero-emission vehicles, Senator Alex Padilla announced on Friday.
The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act as part of EPA’s new Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program.
Cash for Clunkers 2.0
Zero emissions? They create far more pollution manufacturing the batteries than they displace from burning gas. And still have to be charged daily by some sort of carbon fueled power plant. idiots.
On the plus side, the lack of charging capacity means these heavy vehicles won’t be on the road as much as, saving wear and tear on our already overtaxed roadways…
Fake dollars to chase a fake dream.
That’s $297,142.86 per vehicle.
Holy crap! What do they have? Gold-plated exteriors?
Or someone’s stuffing their pockets.
Taxpayers.