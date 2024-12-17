Get Your $297,143 Coal-Burner Taxpayer-Paid!

12 California agencies receive $135.2 million for new zero-emission vehicles

KTLA | December 13, 2024 | Iman Palm

Twelve California recipients have been awarded $135.2 million by the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase a combined total of 455 zero-emission vehicles, Senator Alex Padilla announced on Friday.

The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act as part of EPA’s new Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program.