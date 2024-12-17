Get Your $297,143 Coal-Burner Taxpayer-Paid!

12 California agencies receive $135.2 million for new zero-emission vehicles
KTLA | December 13, 2024 | Iman Palm

Twelve California recipients have been awarded $135.2 million by the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase a combined total of 455 zero-emission vehicles, Senator Alex Padilla announced on Friday.

The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act as part of EPA’s new Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program.

    • Zero emissions? They create far more pollution manufacturing the batteries than they displace from burning gas. And still have to be charged daily by some sort of carbon fueled power plant. idiots.

