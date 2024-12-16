Gots To Trust Them Perfessionals

Counter-Sniper Who Shot Would-Be Trump Assassin Put on Desk Duty, Wasn’t Interviewed by Secret Service
Headline USA | 12/14/2024 | Ken Silva
The Secret Service counter-sniper who shot alleged would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks was put on desk duty, and was never interviewed or debriefed by his superiors, according to newly released interview transcripts from the House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempts.
The Task Force’s interview with the sniper, whose full name hasn’t been released, took place on Nov. 21. One of the first questions from the Task Force was whether the sniper had been debriefed by the Secret Service, and what his duties were following the July 13 deadly campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“And what was the duration of that desk duty or administrative leave you were placed on?” a Task Force investigator asked, to which the sniper responded: “I’m still currently on desk duty awaiting full clearance for me to continue to do my protective travel.”
The Secret Service counter-sniper who shot the would-be J13 Trump assassin was never debriefed or interviewed by his own agency, and he remains on duty — at least as of Nov. 21, when this interview was conducted
The Task Force investigator then asked whether the sniper has been debriefed. The sniper, who’s been with the Secret Service for over 21 years, said he hadn’t.
“Have you been told that the Secret Service is planning to interview you at any juncture?” the investigator pressed further. Again, the sniper said he had no indication if or when he’d be interviewed.
Later in the interview, the sniper was once again asked whether he’d been interviewed by anyone other than the Task Force. The counter-sniper said he spoke to the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police in a “joint interview” on July 19, but that was it.
“Did you participate in any debriefings after the shooting?” the Task Force asked, apparently just to be sure.
“No,” the counter-sniper responded.
“Did you speak at all with [REDACTED, REDACTED], who is the former assistant director of the Office of Protective Operations?”
“No.”
“Did the counter sniper team hold its own debrief?”
“No,” the sniper said yet again.
“Is that normal?” he was asked.
“It’s our first shooting, so we’ve never done this before,” he responded.
Date of first interview will be January 21, 2025.