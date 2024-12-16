Gots To Trust Them Perfessionals

The Secret Service counter-sniper who shot the would-be J13 Trump assassin was never debriefed or interviewed by his own agency, and he remains on duty — at least as of Nov. 21, when this interview was conducted

The Task Force investigator then asked whether the sniper has been debriefed. The sniper, who’s been with the Secret Service for over 21 years, said he hadn’t.

“Have you been told that the Secret Service is planning to interview you at any juncture?” the investigator pressed further. Again, the sniper said he had no indication if or when he’d be interviewed.

Later in the interview, the sniper was once again asked whether he’d been interviewed by anyone other than the Task Force. The counter-sniper said he spoke to the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police in a “joint interview” on July 19, but that was it.

“Did you participate in any debriefings after the shooting?” the Task Force asked, apparently just to be sure.

“No,” the counter-sniper responded.

“Did you speak at all with [REDACTED, REDACTED], who is the former assistant director of the Office of Protective Operations?”

“No.”

“Did the counter sniper team hold its own debrief?”

“No,” the sniper said yet again.

“Is that normal?” he was asked.

“It’s our first shooting, so we’ve never done this before,” he responded.