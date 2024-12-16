Colombian Hitwoman “The Doll” Arrested and Linked to Ex-Boyfriend’s Murder, Officials Say
KSBW | Dec 6, 2024
Colombian police say they made a big arrest this week after the arrest of a notorious gang hitwoman who is reportedly linked to several murders in the country.
Karen Juliet Ojeda Rodríguez, 22, was arrested by Magdalena Medio region’s police force along with an alleged associate “Leopoldo.”
Ojeda Rodríguez, better known by her nickname “La Muñeca” or “The Doll,” was taken into custody; a 9mm handgun is being investigated to see if it is linked to crimes in the city of Barrancabermeja.
Would the Medio ever lie to you?
I’m so sick of Karens.
When you see a guy
reaching high for the sky
You can be sure he’s doing it for some doll
When you spot a John bleeding out in the rain
Chances are he’s insane
Thinking he could survive dating that dame
When you spot a man
Running as fast as he can
for a flat-foot that could save him from that moll
Call it sad, Call it Funny
but it’s better than even money
That the guy’s catching several rounds from the Doll
When you meet a mug
Lately out of the jug
and he doesn’t have time to call Saul
Call it Hell, Call it Heaven
It’s probably twelve to seven
that the guys
Really sad that he met the Doll
She isn’t a doll, she’s an action figure.
Pull her string and all she can say is “I was there when Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself and all I got was this lousy t-shirt. (And a million dollars.) And besides, I only got like 10 pesos for not killing my other ex-boyfriends.”