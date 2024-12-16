Straight Line of the Day: Proof That The Doll Is Guilty: …

Posted by on

Colombian Hitwoman “The Doll” Arrested and Linked to Ex-Boyfriend’s Murder, Officials Say
KSBW  | Dec 6, 2024

Colombian police say they made a big arrest this week after the arrest of a notorious gang hitwoman who is reportedly linked to several murders in the country.

Karen Juliet Ojeda Rodríguez, 22, was arrested by Magdalena Medio region’s police force along with an alleged associate “Leopoldo.”

Ojeda Rodríguez, better known by her nickname “La Muñeca” or “The Doll,” was taken into custody; a 9mm handgun is being investigated to see if it is linked to crimes in the city of Barrancabermeja.

Would the Medio ever lie to you?

4 Comments

  2. When you see a guy
    reaching high for the sky
    You can be sure he’s doing it for some doll
    When you spot a John bleeding out in the rain
    Chances are he’s insane
    Thinking he could survive dating that dame
    When you spot a man
    Running as fast as he can
    for a flat-foot that could save him from that moll
    Call it sad, Call it Funny
    but it’s better than even money
    That the guy’s catching several rounds from the Doll
    When you meet a mug
    Lately out of the jug
    and he doesn’t have time to call Saul
    Call it Hell, Call it Heaven
    It’s probably twelve to seven
    that the guys
    Really sad that he met the Doll

    2
    Reply to this comment

  4. Pull her string and all she can say is “I was there when Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself and all I got was this lousy t-shirt. (And a million dollars.) And besides, I only got like 10 pesos for not killing my other ex-boyfriends.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.