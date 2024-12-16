Straight Line of the Day: Proof That The Doll Is Guilty: …

Colombian Hitwoman “The Doll” Arrested and Linked to Ex-Boyfriend’s Murder, Officials Say

KSBW | Dec 6, 2024

Colombian police say they made a big arrest this week after the arrest of a notorious gang hitwoman who is reportedly linked to several murders in the country.

Karen Juliet Ojeda Rodríguez, 22, was arrested by Magdalena Medio region’s police force along with an alleged associate “Leopoldo.”

Ojeda Rodríguez, better known by her nickname “La Muñeca” or “The Doll,” was taken into custody; a 9mm handgun is being investigated to see if it is linked to crimes in the city of Barrancabermeja.