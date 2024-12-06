Grammar Gots [sic] Run Over By a Reindeer

I’ve been reading this increasingly lately, and can no longer attribute it (as I first did) to just bad keypad skills or typos:

“That guy needs killed”

I doubt I could find it again, but I read similar expressions twice in one sentence online earlier today, and even in the same sentence was the phrase “ought to be…” — proving that the writer certainly was capable of typing the words “to be,” they just chose not to when the word “needs” is used. It’s damned irritating. Don’t ever let me see it again.

