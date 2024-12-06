Once upon a time,

In a city of ten, located . . . well, a little west of you, which is where this story takes place. A very sparsely populated area, you must understand.

A proposal was placed before the Council of Ten (which was occasionally without Micah) to sponsor K’bd, who had no skills, no funds, no abode, no family, no apparent sense of humor — no connection to the City of Ten — and no church to speak of . . . not politely, in our language, anyway.

Well, being semi-Christian folk, these citizens of this City of Ten, after some understandable hesitation (and a quorum call to Micah) passed an ordinance at the next town meeting to give him sanctuary and welfare. Thus a millstone supposing to be able to grind chaff into wheat was duly enshrined into law. For the Ten’s commandments, anyway.

K’bd did nothing. Absolutely nothing.

And then he sued the town for not providing him with sustenance. More food, was his cry: more education, more employment, more preferment, more housing, and — most urgently of all — more immigration for his kin.

That brings our story pretty much to a close.

There were many adventures, on both sides, and centuries of conflict, but the end was never in doubt, so I will leave you with the moral:

What the hell were you thinking? Actions have consequences.

