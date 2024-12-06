Straight Line of the Day: Six Wise Men Were Approaching Bethlehem. One Said… Posted by Oppo on 6 December 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“y’all gay.”
“This must be run by the government – we only had three Wise Men yesterday…”
“What do we do if they’re not home?”
“Where are we staying tonight?”
The Holiday Inn Express, they are wise after all.
Are we nearing a stable or did one of youse wise guys just cut one?
“You got him what!?? Dang. I only got him socks.”
Ya think we should pay homage?
I dunno. Homage ya think we should pay?
“Dudes, all I have this mere gold. You guys go on and I’ll catch up to you later.”
Okay, let’s cover all our bases. Us three will go to the “Moses” side of town, and YOU three go to the “Muhammad” side.
“I hope we get egg roll…”
Actually, it was three wise men and three wise guys.
Herod didn’t appreciate the wise guys’ humor. He didn’t appreciate it one bit.
Remember to tell Him that these presents are for Christmas AND His birthday.
(People like me who were born on Christmas will appreciate this.)