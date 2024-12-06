Oppo Dons Jingle-Ball Hat, Invites Intern to Office Party Posted by Oppo on 6 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Interns are the office party.
I remember her from Babesleaga 2019!
It’s Elf on the Shelf all over again…
Maybe the intern got balled out.
bada balls
Shoulda dressed like Krampus, then the spankings are more socially acceptable in a workplace setting. Plus if anybody brings it up to HR, you can play the diversity card that works so well.
I bet you kind of regret spending the entire month’s operations budget on mistletoe.