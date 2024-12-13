Trump Requests That Biden Do an “Afghanistan-Like” Withdrawal From White House and Not Take a Damn Thing With Him Posted by Oppo on 13 December 2024, 2:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Except the cases of “Depends”. He must take all of those.
Oh, and none of the various dribble cups should be left behind.
And Jill. It might be tough getting her out.
Tell him to take his old packs of waffle cones with their green mold. And clean out the pudding cup and ice cream fridge. It’s disgusting. DJT doesn’t eat that sh!t.