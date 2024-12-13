Straight Line of the Day: Solved! The Real Story Behind All Those Drone Sightings: … Posted by Oppo on 13 December 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I heard it’s a trial run by the bitter DNC and they will soon be dropping suitcase sized nukes all over the place where they lost at the polls…and Trump’s golf courses, of course.
The last graft payments coming in for Joe Biden.
Hostile Air Graft? Temper Sent for the Big Guy?
“These are not the drones you are looking for.” – Obi-wan Kenobi
“Every time a jail cell swings, a drone gets its wings” – J. Biden
I see . . . These drones were all in Drone Jail until Biden realized his term was almost up.
They’re just showing off what a pallet of cash can buy, sort of like when the intern models the new dress you bought her.
… and when I then show the intern to a visitor.
In
spaceNew Jersey, no one can hear you scream.
(When you encounter the giant Krispy Kreme.)
I’m a member of the KKK by the way.
The Krispy Kreme Klub.
Nothing to see folks. Just Amazon delivering Christmas packages.
And food delivery companies delivering pizza. No Coke..Pepsi.
Solved! The Real Story Behind All Those Drone Sightings:
The department of super top secret spy stuff thought for sure that all the blinking lights had off switches when they signed the 187 billion dollar contract with DJI, but nobody can seem to find it on the side, or the controller, or in the flight mission software. They thought maybe no one would notice, and honestly, nobody did.
It wasn’t until DJI intentionally made them 10x brighter in response to the “ban DJI in America act” set to go into effect later this month.
DJT trumps DJI?
… “it was just one drone, only moving really fast.”