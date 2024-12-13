Straight Line of the Day: Solved! The Real Story Behind All Those Drone Sightings: …

Posted by on

15 Comments

  8. Solved! The Real Story Behind All Those Drone Sightings:

    The department of super top secret spy stuff thought for sure that all the blinking lights had off switches when they signed the 187 billion dollar contract with DJI, but nobody can seem to find it on the side, or the controller, or in the flight mission software. They thought maybe no one would notice, and honestly, nobody did.

    It wasn’t until DJI intentionally made them 10x brighter in response to the “ban DJI in America act” set to go into effect later this month.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.