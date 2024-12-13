Dramatic Reenactment of Moment When Walrus Is Interviewing an Intern, and Oppo Hears About It

Posted by on
1

8 Comments

  1. Streaming on Hulu huh?
    I streamed Oppoheimer last night and fell asleep after about an hour. I generally don’t like spoiler alerts but can anyone tell me if the experiment worked and the A-bomb went off?

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.