Friday Night Open Thread — Means What It Says

Posted by on

You realize this is an open thread? Spread your wisdom.

Me:

A lot of people say that it is a blessing in disguise that Trump did not get a second term in 2020, as that would have subjected him to four more years of the same obstruction he put up with in his first term.

I agree.

It took four years for even the dimmest among us to see that the Democrats suck at running the country Bigly. And now he has a mandate.

1

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.