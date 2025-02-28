The Demographic Party

Posted by on

Fun Fact:

The average age of a Republican voter is 47.5.

The average age of a Democrat voter is 179.

.

Motto of Democrats: “Plutôt Mourir Que Change”

{“Better To Die Than Change”}

1

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.