The Demographic Party Posted by Oppo on 28 February 2025, 3:00 pm Fun Fact: The average age of a Republican voter is 47.5. The average age of a Democrat voter is 179. . Motto of Democrats: “Plutôt Mourir Que Change” {“Better To Die Than Change”} Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Democrats speak French?
C’est très peu probable!
(I don’t either.)
AOC:
“You disgusting misogynistic fascist Fox News Watcher”!
“I’m only thirty-five.”
“Sorry madame rep. Let me take you on a date to make up for it. Maybe a bar, and you can pay for your own drinks. To fight the patriarchy”.