23 Comments

  11. … to engage in a little Q & A:

    Trump: What I object to is you automatically treating me like an inferior.
    Charles: Well, I am king.
    Trump: Oh, king, eh? Very nice. And how’d you get that, then? By exploiting the workers! By hanging on to outdated imperialist dogma which perpetuates the economic and social differences in your society! …
    Charles: You don’t vote for kings!
    Trump: How’d you become king, then?

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  13. To have him arrested for war crimes if he didn’t take Harry and Meghan with him.

    The Secret Service were all tied up in the basement for security reasons.

    He forgot to include Wisconsin with the colonies we were returning or the deal is off.

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  16. To lift the Tea Tax on England. Heh heh heh.

    In Honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky. People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country Trade, especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used. The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking! A wonderful Honor to have them both in the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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