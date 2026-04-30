Straight Line of the Day: Now That King Charles Is Heading Back To England, Trump Just Remembered… Posted by Oppo on 30 April 2026, 12:00 pm
Weird…there were no ” No Kings” demonstrations while he was here..like wtf? Make up your minds lefties..
George Soros must have died or something.
Trump Just Remembered…
To tell him – “Please, in the name of King Arthur, take this box of jelly rolls and 6-pack of Diet Coke back to Rosie O for me.”
…he wants to co-opt the decolonization movement, changing it into a reverse-colonization movement…at least in the case of England…
It’s not reverse colonization. They just changed the way it’s pronounced to the long O.
/ ˈkoʊ lən /
vs
/ˌkɒl.ə.naɪˈzeɪ.ʃən/
Wow! Phoneticians speak a whole other language.
That sounds vaguely unnerving – where do you start from, where does it end, what do you see along the way???
… he forgot to use his repertoire of “Charles in charge” jokes…
Trump Just Remembered…doesn’t that guy have a son and daughter in law in California?
… he forgot to ask Ilhan Omar to address King Charles the One Hundred and Eleventh.
Trump Just Remembered… to forget.
Trump Just Remembered… he could have had a V-8.
Trump Just Remembered… he didn’t tell the King to go over and visit IMAO and vote in the Babesleaga and Bond Girlathon contests.
Charles said he wouldn’t, and Trump said:
… but Charles said he does vote in Khartoums and Memes.
Trump just remembered to say: Later, dude …
enjoy your tea & crumpets & go back to your swishy inbred monarchy.
He added: “Crumpets, eh? Know what I mean?”
… to engage in a little Q & A:
Trump: What I object to is you automatically treating me like an inferior.
Charles: Well, I am king.
Trump: Oh, king, eh? Very nice. And how’d you get that, then? By exploiting the workers! By hanging on to outdated imperialist dogma which perpetuates the economic and social differences in your society! …
Charles: You don’t vote for kings!
Trump: How’d you become king, then?
… the Fifth of November.
To have him arrested for war crimes if he didn’t take Harry and Meghan with him.
The Secret Service were all tied up in the basement for security reasons.
He forgot to include Wisconsin with the colonies we were returning or the deal is off.
Trump Just Remembered…
To tell Charles “Hey bud, you owe me big-time for redacting the part about you and hookers and blow on Epstein Island.”
As a parting gift, Trump is sending along a plane load of Somali immigrants.
To lift the Tea Tax on England. Heh heh heh.