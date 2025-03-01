English Will Soon Become the Official Language of IMAO

Posted by on

So stop speaking in riddles, Obscuries, or Ancient Ironic. No Wry, Sarcastique, or Tauntin’.

And for God’s sake, no Romance languages.

Also be sure to use the Oxford comma.

16 Comments

  2. But speaking in tongues is okay?

    
    • I vote for Yankee English.

      Confederate English is only used in Outer Magnolia.

      California English refers to “bra” too often. Very distracting.

      TexMex English: How does one know it’s even English?

      
