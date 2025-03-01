English Will Soon Become the Official Language of IMAO Posted by Oppo on 1 March 2025, 11:00 am So stop speaking in riddles, Obscuries, or Ancient Ironic. No Wry, Sarcastique, or Tauntin’. And for God’s sake, no Romance languages. Also be sure to use the Oxford comma. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
May the road rise to meet you!
It does when I’ve had a few too many.
You have the right to remain silent…&blah blah blah.
But speaking in tongues is okay?
Lorem ipsum odor amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Justo massa morbi dolor varius quam litora quis. Ipsum suscipit enim montes luctus primis interdum felis. Congue fringilla ligula ac nulla amet porta aenean venenatis. Duis suscipit sed iaculis ultrices suspendisse facilisis.
Speaking in tongues? Just sounds like authentic frontier gibberish to me.
Which English are we spozed ta use?
Yankee English?
Confederate English?
California English?
TexMex English?
??????????
I vote for Yankee English.
Confederate English is only used in Outer Magnolia.
California English refers to “bra” too often. Very distracting.
TexMex English: How does one know it’s even English?
Igpay atinlay ulesray!
Shibit libanguibage.
Yibou ciban nibot ibundiberstiband ibit!
I voted for Swedish.
If we act like Zelenskyy, do we get kicked out? Asking for Zelenskyy.
If we keep speaking in obscuries, would you even know? If you do, was it truly that obscure?
To Clarify, that was a question, not Sarcastique, or Tauntin’. I don’t need to get Zelenskied from this place too.
I prefer Humoresque…
They speak English in England. Our official language should be American.