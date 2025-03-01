Straight Line of the Day: OK, So What Would Be on the Curriculum of a Transgender Culinary School??

AP Sings the Praises of Pakistani Transgender Culinary School, and We Wonder How Much We Paid for It
Twitchy | February 26, 2025 | Amy Curtis
For transgender students involved in a very special project at a culinary school in Pakistan, there is more to a class than just learning the art of cooking.

Neha Malik used to dance at parties and weddings for a living and was, occasionally, a sex worker. Since January, she has been enrolled in a new course for the trans community at the Culinary & Hotel Institute of Pakistan.

The free six-month program in the city of Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural capital, welcomed its first group of 25 trans students in January; the second group of 25 began training on Feb. 1.

  4. Stuffed Zucchini, Muddy Buddies, and the kinds of cakes that look beautiful, but are ultimately inedible because they are just tape and glue and fondant.

    Also, I wonder how long until we literally get to see our tax-payer dollars go up in flames.

