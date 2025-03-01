Straight Line of the Day: OK, So What Would Be on the Curriculum of a Transgender Culinary School??

For transgender students involved in a very special project at a culinary school in Pakistan, there is more to a class than just learning the art of cooking.



Neha Malik used to dance at parties and weddings for a living and was, occasionally, a sex worker. Since January, she has been enrolled in a new course for the trans community at the Culinary & Hotel Institute of Pakistan.



The free six-month program in the city of Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural capital, welcomed its first group of 25 trans students in January; the second group of 25 began training on Feb. 1.