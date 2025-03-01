Pope Francis Provides Metaphor for Zelensky’s Diplomacy Posted by Oppo on 1 March 2025, 2:00 pm Zelensky Arrives at IMAO in Bathrobe, Insults Oppo, Leaves Without Donuts . 🎵 You ain’t nothing but a handout Ukraine all the time; You ain’t nothing but a handout Ukraine all the time . . . 🎵 Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
You expelled him!
Yer yer yer yer yer JUST LIKE TRUMP!!!!11!!11!!
жопа
zhopa
It’s a complicated situation. It’s like when you were in grade school and you got about 3 licks from a frickin 2 inch thick piece of hardwood..with vent holes in it.
Do you blame yourself, the teacher, or the system?
🤔
Ew, I hope it didn’t spill during transport.