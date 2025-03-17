Babesleaga Group AF : Week 3 : Lynda Day George vs Susan Anton

Good morning.

Lynda Day George vs Susan Anton

Lynda Day George (1-0-1 Pts. 135 Avg. 67.50)

  • Week 1 Tied Charo 70-70
  • Week 2 Defeated Pamela Hensley 65-50

VS

Susan Anton (2-0-0 Pts. 163 Avg. 81.50)

  • Week 1 Defeated Loni Anderson 70-65
  • Week 2 Defeated Charo 93-23

Who do you prefer?
  5. I always felt obligated to like Susan Anton because her grandfather would let us camp and gather mistletoe on his land when I was in Boy Scouts. Selling it was a fairly decent Christmas time fundraiser.

