Straight Line of the Day: New Tariff ion Town! An Import Trump Wants To Slap a 100% Tariff On… Posted by Oppo on 17 March 2025, 12:00 pm
… comments posted without inspired content, simply because the commenter wanted a chance to make the first comment.
… the reliance upon foreign apex predators like Emu. We need to support domestic bird thuggery from such dangerous species as wild turkeys and mockingbirds…
… foreign grifters. Why should we support Nigerian princes and India-based tech scams when we have local scumbags who are reduced to shoplifting and selling knock-offs?
A new Tariffion Town? Yay! I’ve always wanted to visit one of those!
Wait. Trump wants to slap a 100% tariff on Tariffion Towns? Oh, man!
Has anyone seen my car keys? Jebers. The fridge is empty. I gotta go ouit.
An Import Trump Wants To Slap a 100% Tariff On…
Durian fruit from Asia. 🤢 🤮
Good news, everyone! You can get the flavor of durian without paying the new tariff just by marinating onions for 24 hours in turpentine.
🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮I hope my fish & chips don’t come back up now…
An Import Trump Wants To Slap a 100% Tariff On…
your Momma!
You better not be talkin’ about my momma!!!
… charged particles!
New Tariff ion Town! An Import Trump Wants To Slap a 100% Tariff On…
…(looks at Melania. Continues looking at Melania. Okay, this is beginning to get awkward now, looks away from Melania.)
I’m going to guess that it definitely isn’t supermodels.
New Tariff in Town! An Import Trump Wants To Slap a 100% Tariff On…
…Candygrams.
He wants a new tariff on the air Democrats breath. Of course the air they exhale would be exempt, the tariff would only apply on the air they inhale.
I was kinda hoping their exhales would be taxed as contributing to global warming. (hot air) 🥵
Do it the Democrat way, tax the air they don’t breathe.
The new sheriff in town wants some new tariffs in town.
French wine. Tariff the snot out of it. And let the Italian and Spanish wines in free.
(I know a thing or two because I’ve drunk a thing or two. Why is my fridge perpetually empty?)
You know who makes really good wine with heirloom grape species?
The country of Georgia.
…schnitzengruben.
… FATCA payments.