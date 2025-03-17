Straight Line of the Day: New Tariff ion Town! An Import Trump Wants To Slap a 100% Tariff On…

Posted by on

19 Comments

  4. A new Tariffion Town? Yay! I’ve always wanted to visit one of those!

    Wait. Trump wants to slap a 100% tariff on Tariffion Towns? Oh, man!

    Has anyone seen my car keys? Jebers. The fridge is empty. I gotta go ouit.

    3
    Reply to this comment

  8. New Tariff ion Town! An Import Trump Wants To Slap a 100% Tariff On…

    …(looks at Melania. Continues looking at Melania. Okay, this is beginning to get awkward now, looks away from Melania.)

    I’m going to guess that it definitely isn’t supermodels.

    2
    Reply to this comment

  11. The new sheriff in town wants some new tariffs in town.

    French wine. Tariff the snot out of it. And let the Italian and Spanish wines in free.

    (I know a thing or two because I’ve drunk a thing or two. Why is my fridge perpetually empty?)

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.