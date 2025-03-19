Bond Girlathon Wednesday : 3/12/2025 Results : New Matches 3/19/2025

Wow, another exciting set of matches done, another set to begin.

Results

Barbara BachNo PreferenceTalisa Soto
238263

Eva GreenNo PreferenceSue Vanner
211193

Matches for 3/19/2025

Match 1

Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Caroline Munro2 – 0 – 0283 – 1 – 101

Naomi

Actress:Caroline Munro
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.

Caroline Munro

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Catherina Murino1 – 1 – 0259 – 3 – 221
Solange Dimitrios

Actress:Catherina Murino
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:Casino Royale (2006)

Synopsis:

Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.

Cahterina Murino

Who do you prefer?
46 votes · 46 answers
Vote

Match 2

Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Olga Bisera0 – 2 – 055 – 2 – 292
Felicca

Actress:Olga Bisera
Nationality:Bosnian
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.

Olga Bisera

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Olga Kurylenko1 – 1 – 0288 – 5 – 169
Camille Montes

Actress:Olga Kurylenko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.

Olga Kurylenko

Who do you prefer?
43 votes · 43 answers
Vote

2 Comments

