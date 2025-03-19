Welcome to IMAO! We Spend a Lot of Time Sweeping Up Vehicle Debris Posted by Oppo on 19 March 2025, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Meep! Meep!
…Biden tries going through in his Corvette @ 70mph.
Fortunately, when I eventually do have my collision I will take my car to Acme Auto Body for repair. Surely there will be no problems thereafter.
Break on through to the other side…
To the 8th Dimension.
“Shake those tail-feathers Baby!”
“Oppo, stop trying to distract the interns while they do chores!”
“I was talking to the Emu sir”
“Thats a roadrunner Oppo”
“Oh, no wonder the interns weren’t impressed with my display of bravery”
🙁
Ah yes…the shortcut to the headquarters of the Acme Anvil and Umbrella manufacturing Company.