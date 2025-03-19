Straight Line of the Day: Physicists Claim To Have Bent Time and Created a Brand-New Phase of Matter. What Would Either of These Things Do For You?

Physicists Bend Time Inside a Diamond, Creating a Brand-New Phase of Matter
SciTech Daily | March 18, 2025 | Chris Woolston
A novel discovery has introduced “time crystals” and “time quasicrystals,” which operate on perpetual motion and could potentially transform quantum computing and precision measurements.
Physicists at Washington University have forged ahead in the field of quantum mechanics by creating a new phase of matter known as “time crystals” and the even more advanced “time quasicrystals.”
These groundbreaking materials defy traditional physics by maintaining perpetual motion and could revolutionize quantum computing and precision timekeeping by providing a stable, energy-conserving method of measuring time and storing quantum information.
