Straight Line of the Day: Physicists Claim To Have Bent Time and Created a Brand-New Phase of Matter. What Would Either of These Things Do For You?

Posted by on

Physicists Bend Time Inside a Diamond, Creating a Brand-New Phase of Matter
SciTech Daily | March 18, 2025 | Chris Woolston

A novel discovery has introduced “time crystals” and “time quasicrystals,” which operate on perpetual motion and could potentially transform quantum computing and precision measurements.

Physicists at Washington University have forged ahead in the field of quantum mechanics by creating a new phase of matter known as “time crystals” and the even more advanced “time quasicrystals.”

These groundbreaking materials defy traditional physics by maintaining perpetual motion and could revolutionize quantum computing and precision timekeeping by providing a stable, energy-conserving method of measuring time and storing quantum information.

26 Comments

  6. The key word here is “quantum.” Isn’t this amazing?! I’ve been giving all my friends a heads-up about the coming quantum revolution. When combined with AI, it’s going to be Easy Street for all of humanity!

    And with such quantum power behind them, quantum scientists say that new quantum discoveries like these could even potentially transform a quantum revolution itself in possible, future quantum technologies with new quantum information that may provide rich quantum rewards in quantum theory itself. And with a grant cost of a mere $10,000,000.00, it’s a great payoff at a drop in the quantum bucket!

    3
    Reply to this comment

  11. “a new phase of matter”


    I’ve just seen a phase I can’t forget
    The time or place where we Phys met —
    “g”s just uncurled for me —
    And I want all the world to “c” forget …

    Reply to this comment

  12. what would either of these things do for you… Soooooo… if my boss were to confront me about, say, some 42,000 hours of overtime I may have claimed to work, but nobody saw it, I could present them with a diamond. Not as a bribe, but as proof that I did work said overtime and it was stored in the quantum time crystal inside said diamond. Sounds like a $1.46 million payday for me!

    https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/former-dod-employee-pleads-guilty-14-million-fraud

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.