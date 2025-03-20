Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 20 March 2025, 10:00 am “Evening Mr. Walrus. Who let the dogs out?” “Who let the dogs out??” “I did hehe.” Winner 7. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891047 votes · 47 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Brock the Cat – (FCCO) Feral Cat Community Organizer:
“Consider yourself lucky “I MAO” human, why you love Mao Commie so much long time anyway”?
Anyway, you’re lucky because in the previous Woke World we felines would have demanded our own top 10 jokes.”
Err, you had quite a few. Are you brain impaired?