Cartoons and Memes

Posted by on

“Evening Mr. Walrus. Who let the dogs out?”

“Who let the dogs out??”

“I did hehe.”

Winner

7.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
47 votes · 47 answers
Vote

2 Comments

  1. Brock the Cat – (FCCO) Feral Cat Community Organizer:
    “Consider yourself lucky “I MAO” human, why you love Mao Commie so much long time anyway”?
    Anyway, you’re lucky because in the previous Woke World we felines would have demanded our own top 10 jokes.”

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.