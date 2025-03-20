Straight Line of the Day: What Should You Do If Life Hands You Yemens? Posted by Oppo on 20 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Qatar losses…
What Should You Do If Life Hands You Yemens?
Never buy another Chrysler from a Houston Houthi Used Car Dealer. 🚗
Always let my conscience be my guide, cause I’m a Yemeni cricket.
Kuwait and Kuwait until Oman Saudi Djiboudi
And then you kick him in it.
This is a schtick-up! Gimme all Yemeni!
Send them back to the stone age.
Tell Life he’s a right bastard.
Just don’t make yemenade
Ask USAID to fund their housing.
“All right, I’ve been thinking. When life gives you Yemens? Don’t give Yemens aid. Make life take the Yemens back! Get mad! ‘I don’t want your damn Yemens! What am I supposed to do with these?’”
What I want is answers! Explain this sir!
Where did you find that?
Yes, I occasionally (by occasionally, I mean almost every day) post on other forums. Please don’t be upset.
Only one reasonable choice. Make yemen-aide.
Turn them into Houthis and the Below-fish?
Make the Red Sea earn its nickname for once?
Revisit the Guardin’ of Aden.