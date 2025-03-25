Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 25 March 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Need to find the source of that chirp? Use an expert.
The Left:
“All cats deserve Workman’s Compensation just like humans and we won’t stop fighting until they have it. We will 👊 punch every Republi-con in the country and then knock them on their heads….for the sake of democracy”!
Wussy & Pussy Masked Handyman Services
“Phillip’s head, cat head, what’s the difference?”
New Mouse Trap Designed By Wile E. Peyote, Super Genius
Some mousers just go the extra step (ladder) to do the job right.
I couldn’t fix this AC unit but I did make that painting on the wall.
Layoff the catnip 😎 dude.
Portable Cat Scan…
What do you call a nosy installer? Claude…
Well, if I poke my head in here & get a mallet to the face, I guess that means that f-‘n mouse was in there 🙀
Fixed it, Human! Now bring me TUNA!
HVAC
Heating Ventilation & Air-handling Cat.
If I just get my dander in here, I won’t have to walk all over the house spreading it around, then I’ll have more time for naps!
“I’m gonna need a 3/4 Pinkney Flange and some 40 weight ball bearings .”
I’m gonna need a 3/8 box wrench please
Man: “You sure? I could have sworn it was a #9 metric.”
“Wait! I’m sure I’ve located the laser leveling dot!”