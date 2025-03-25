Party Line of the Day: What Was Actually Overheard in the Secret U.S. War Plans Meeting: …

Posted by on

21 Comments

  9. “Greetings, my friend. We are all interested in the future, for that is where you and I are going to spend the rest of our lives. And remember, my friend: Future events such as these will affect you in the future. You are interested in the unknown, the mysterious, the unexplainable. That is why you are here. And now, for the first time, we are bringing to you the full story of what happened on that fateful day. We are giving you all the evidence, based only on the secret testimony of the miserable souls who survived this terrifying ordeal. The incidents, the places. My friend, we cannot keep this a secret any longer. Let us punish the guilty; let us reward the innocent. My friend, can your heart stand the shocking facts about … grave robbers from outer space?”

    3
    Reply to this comment

  10. What Was Actually Overheard in the Secret U.S. War Plans Meeting:

    The scrapping of Bidens attack plan on the Right Wing Women’s Group: ‘Hot Right Wing Babes Who Chew Gum..and Mean It.’

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.