Party Line of the Day: What Was Actually Overheard in the Secret U.S. War Plans Meeting: …

So, it wasn’t very clear in the briefing. We’re allowed to tell everyone about this, right?
“Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!”
A whole bunch of misheard communications because of that damned Cone of Silence…
Hey! I didn’t get a harrumph outta that guy!
The Blaze in Sadness …. Wait! Now you have:
“Harumph!”
What Was Actually Overheard in the Secret U.S. War Plans Meeting:
Jokes about Joe & Hillary having their security clearances revoked. 😆
“Cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger… Okay, what fäggot ordered the foie gras?”
No Coke, Pepsi.
No fries. Chips.
… the guy from Kansas City?
“Where do you guys want to go for lunch after this?”
“No, you can take your Plan X-Ray and stick it – The Houthis don’t have tanks, they have camels!”
“Greetings, my friend. We are all interested in the future, for that is where you and I are going to spend the rest of our lives. And remember, my friend: Future events such as these will affect you in the future. You are interested in the unknown, the mysterious, the unexplainable. That is why you are here. And now, for the first time, we are bringing to you the full story of what happened on that fateful day. We are giving you all the evidence, based only on the secret testimony of the miserable souls who survived this terrifying ordeal. The incidents, the places. My friend, we cannot keep this a secret any longer. Let us punish the guilty; let us reward the innocent. My friend, can your heart stand the shocking facts about … grave robbers from outer space?”
I’m not sayin 🚀 Space Aliens robbed my burial plot…but Space Aliens robbed my burial plot. 😭
At first I thought this was a riff on Kamala Harris, but now I wonder if it’s a candidate for an Obscury.
Mistook it for a wormhole???
Mistook it for a Semi-Terra?
The scrapping of Bidens attack plan on the Right Wing Women’s Group: ‘Hot Right Wing Babes Who Chew Gum..and Mean It.’
” … and they’re all out of gum.”
know what else? The Houthis like pineapple on their pizza!
“So, should we have the Pacific Fleet attack the Atlantic?”