Only 9 Months Till Christmas Posted by Oppo on 25 March 2025, 2:00 pm Aauggh! On the other hand, all you would-be Josephs out there . . .
I would like to go ahead and wish all Gentiles a Merry Christmas.🎄
Not much for us to do, as usual…
Ahh–Whoops!
Sometimes I’m so eager to make a joke, I don’t think it through.
Come to think of it, most times I’m so eager to make a joke, I don’t think it through.
I bear the Mark of Abel.
No, wait.
Who’s that other guy?
Juan McYellerstain.
FrankJ gave me this award for the timely reminder:
I don’t know where he went, but he sure as hell won first prize…
Hey, I’m the one in the doghouse, while Walrus is in the church hall doing the dance with all the interns and BobB is reciting the true meaning of Christmas.
I don’t want to seem overly conspiratorial, but is Frank’s middle name Joseph, by chance?
{inserts “Twilght Zone” theme}
“. . . all you would-be Josephs out there . . .”
…you might as well be shootin’ blanks.
(Also, bless Frnak’s heart.)
Let’s not be disrespectful.
Thankfully I have all my Christmas shopping done.