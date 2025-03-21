Friday Night Open Thread: Welcome to the Kratomic Age

Maybe I’m an old fogey, but aren’t there enough drugs to abuse already?
Or is it spelled “fogy”?
I lean towards “fogie.”
Anyway, I distinctly remember when crack, crank, and fentanyl had to be explained to me.
Without Federal Action, States Wrestle With Kratom Regulation
MEDPAGE TODAY | March 19, 2025 | Mara Silvers
Reports of deadly overdoses have surfaced in recent years
Montana lawmakers are grappling with how — if at all — the state should rein in kratom, an unregulated plant-derived substance with addictive properties sold mainly as a mood and energy booster at gas stations, vape shops, and elsewhere.
Kratom, which originates from the leaves of a tree native to Southeast Asia, is also touted for helping relieve pain and opioid withdrawal symptoms. But it can have wide-ranging mental and bodily effects, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), addiction medicine experts, and kratom researchers. Reports of deadly kratom overdoses have surfaced in recent years, though often in combination with other substances.
But the drug is in a gray federal regulatory area: It’s designated by the DEA as a “drug and chemical of concern,” but it is not considered a controlled substance. Legislation introduced in Congress in 2023 to study kratom has not advanced.
… A federal survey from 2021 estimated that 1.7 million Americans age 12 and older used the substance in some way the year before the study.
Some consider it an herbal supplement, a perception driven by its accessibility in gas stations and vape shops, rather than a mind-altering and potentially addictive drug.
…
“The majority of my patients that are using it can’t even quantify to me how much they’re using,” Zawacki said.
… “The kratom that was on the market then was basically ground-up leaf powder that was not further concentrated,” Grundmann said. “What we have seen in recent years is even stronger extracts that focus specifically on mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. These should not be seen as ‘kratom’ any longer.”
And the negative effects of this substance are what?
You don’t consider a deadly overdose to be a negative effect?
The dose is the poison.
“fogey” is the preferred spelling.
Fogey is what no one else is but you are.
Regarding the topic: Does it stink? The smell of Marijuana makes me puke. I’ll wager that “kratom” has a 50-50 chance of making me puke.
They don’t need federal action. It’s outlawed here in Alabama.
