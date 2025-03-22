Straight Line of the Day: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Begin Monday. On the Agenda: …

Posted by on

Zelensky tells Russia to drop ‘unnecessary’ demands ahead of peace talks
BBC | March 20, 2025 | Vicky Wong

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukrainian and US officials will meet for peace talks in Saudi Arabia next Monday, after the Kremlin confirmed US-Russia talks there the same day.

Both Countries Mutually Agree Not To Drop the “Snow White” Movie Bomb on Each Other

Walrus Agrees Not To Call Oppo Out on Use of Phrase “Mutually Agree”

14 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.