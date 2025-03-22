Zelensky tells Russia to drop ‘unnecessary’ demands ahead of peace talks

BBC | March 20, 2025 | Vicky Wong Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukrainian and US officials will meet for peace talks in Saudi Arabia next Monday, after the Kremlin confirmed US-Russia talks there the same day.

Both Countries Mutually Agree Not To Drop the “Snow White” Movie Bomb on Each Other

Walrus Agrees Not To Call Oppo Out on Use of Phrase “Mutually Agree”

Like this: Like Loading...