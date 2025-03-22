I Know This Is a Stale Topic

Posted by on

Earlier this week, I bought some TGI Friday’s Potato Skins snack chips. They were stale and awful.

I checked the expiration date: it was May 2025.

Specifically: May 26 25.

Today I bought some Takis. I’ve never heard of Takis, but tried them. They were stale.

Expiration date: May 26 25.

Got some crumbling bread, too, but I don’t see a relationship there.

What’s going on?

13 Comments

  4. Temporarily bad karma. Check your Feng Shui. Adjust your Yin-Yang as necessary. Crystals, pyramid power, astral projection and magic beans should also be considered. Have you tried laying off the sauce?

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.