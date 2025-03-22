I Know This Is a Stale Topic

Earlier this week, I bought some TGI Friday’s Potato Skins snack chips. They were stale and awful.
I checked the expiration date: it was May 2025.
Specifically: May 26 25.
Today I bought some Takis. I’ve never heard of Takis, but tried them. They were stale.
Expiration date: May 26 25.
Got some crumbling bread, too, but I don’t see a relationship there.
What’s going on?
Maybe it’s you that’s stale, Oppo.
I think we can take that as what’s called a base condition.
I’m talking about phenomena above that.
If you have an air fryer heat it to 300 degrees then put chips in for 1.5 minutes (thin potato chips) up to 2.5 minutes (thicker chip like Doritos).
I don’t, but now I’m thinking of stealing one from the place that sold me the stale chips.
Wrapperations!
Silly rabbit, Takis are for kids!
19 – 1925
Temporarily bad karma. Check your Feng Shui. Adjust your Yin-Yang as necessary. Crystals, pyramid power, astral projection and magic beans should also be considered. Have you tried laying off the sauce?
And if you ever had your Yin-Yang adjusted you know how painful that can be.
Confirm May 26 25 message received. Will advise on completion of mission.
Y’all deep-statin’ on me.
Charlie Brown’nd all the way.
My advice is for you to avoid the ides of May 26 2025.
Stick with Frito-Lay product. Don’t be like Homer Simpson in the appliance store buying a Sorny, Panafonic or Magnetbox TV.