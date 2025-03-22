Elon Musk’s “Tensiles”

Maybe all these terrorist attacks on Teslas are having an effect opposite to what was intended — the case with about everything liberals do.
Instead of them being driven only by virtue-signalling Yuppies, now they will be driven primarily by he-men daring anyone to screw with them.
He-men driving Teslas?
Nah, they still would want to get laid.
It’s ironic isn’t it? Yesterday’s environmental saviours, sanctimonious heroes of the left, saving the world from assured death by global warming, are today’s hated and despised assistants to Hitler himself just because they own a Tesla. Their efforts to help save the planet from assured destruction now counts for nothing as they find themselves number one on the Left’s s**t list. I love it!
Male Tesla drivers…. Nancing around the clock tonight. Boogie down, dudes!