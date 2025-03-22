Dear Shabby

This was a letter received from someone else, not me:

“I took a cr*p this morning, and I’m still wiping this evening. Is this normal? Will this s*** ever stop?”

  1. Dear Butt Kraken,

    Yes, completely normal. And it will continue as long as you use toilet paper and destroy millions of trees in the process. You need to invest in a bidet and consume vast quantities of precious fresh water, instead. Of course, you will still need to dry off with toilet paper but your usage will be slightly less. Consider using solar power to heat the warm water necessary for the bidet (and your house!). This will also never pay for itself but your butt will be clean and that’s all that counts.

    I’ll be here all week to advise you on how to get that Kracken out of your crack.

    Shabby

