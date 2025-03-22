Dear Shabby Posted by Oppo on 22 March 2025, 5:00 pm This was a letter received from someone else, not me: “I took a cr*p this morning, and I’m still wiping this evening. Is this normal? Will this s*** ever stop?” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Dear Butt Kraken,
Yes, completely normal. And it will continue as long as you use toilet paper and destroy millions of trees in the process. You need to invest in a bidet and consume vast quantities of precious fresh water, instead. Of course, you will still need to dry off with toilet paper but your usage will be slightly less. Consider using solar power to heat the warm water necessary for the bidet (and your house!). This will also never pay for itself but your butt will be clean and that’s all that counts.
I’ll be here all week to advise you on how to get that Kracken out of your crack.
Shabby
Dear Joe Biden
Don’t be such a sh!thead .
That is all.
Shabby